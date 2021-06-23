Community Shout Out: Lunacy Mc Memorial Run a huge hit

Members of the DAV Post 5 and the Lunacy MC came together in celebration as the Club President Chris Jaeger presented Jack Volk, Post 5 Commander, with a check of $4950 in conjunction with the money raised in the clubs first ever Lunacy MC Memorial Run.

“We would like to take this time to thank everyone that attended and all the businesses that sponsored our run.” The club said on Facebook. “Without all of you this would not have been possible.”

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

