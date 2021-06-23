Adult Education celebrates graduation

Erin Wood

Devils Lake -The Devils Lake Adult Learning Center held its commencement ceremony May 26th at Lake Region State College.

This year 30 students graduated and Bo Wojciechowski was named the center’s Student of the Year.

The Adult Learning Center at Lake Region State College serves citizens in the region who need basic education and secondary education services and:

are at least 16 years of age;

are not enrolled in high school;

do not have a high school diploma;

are mandated by State Law;

may lack sufficient mastery of basic educational skills; and/or

cannot speak, read, or write the English language.

Services available in each Adult Learning Center include: reading/writing, science, social studies, math, digital literacy skills, English Language acquisition for adults who are unable to read, speak or write English, workplace and career planning and readiness, and GED® preparation and testing.

