“2021 Ramsey County Achievement Days Schedule”

Sara Laite

We would like to invite everyone to come out to the Peterson Arena on Wednesday, June 23 for the Lake Region Livestock Expo Horse Show and June 25 and 26 for the continuation of the Lake Region Livestock Expo.

The horse show will begin at 8:00am and will feature 4-H members demonstrating their horsemanship skills throughout the day. Ramsey Riders 4-H club will also have a concession stand, so come on out and enjoy a fun show with some great food!

On Friday, June 25 at 3:00pm, we will have our rabbit show followed at 4:00pm with our poultry show. The evening will wrap up at 5:00pm with our dog and pet show. All of these activities are free and open to the public.

Saturday, June 26, we will begin at 10:30am with our swine show followed at 11:00am with our goat and sheep show. We will take a break at noon to celebrate with our Ramsey County Agriculture Agent, Bill Hodous. This will be Bills last livestock show because he is retiring in July. The Ramsey County Fair Board will be serving a free will lunch of freshly smoked shredded pork sandwiches. Please come out and celebrate with Bill!

After a bit of celebrating, we will resume with our livestock show. At 1:00pm, we will have the llama and alpaca show followed by the dairy show and beef show. The day will wrap up with the round robin at approximately 2:45pm.

Our Achievement Days will continue on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17 at the Memorial Building in Devils Lake with our static exhibits. Static exhibits are just about everything other than animals. There will be woodworking, clothing, arts, photography, welding, foods, and so much more!

We will once again be fortunate to have Ramsey Riders 4-H Club with their concession stand at the Memorial Building on July17. Come on out, check out the exhibits and enjoy some delicious food. All exhibits will be on display for public viewing until 5:00pm on Friday and from 9:00am-2:00pm on Saturday.

We would also like to invite everyone to another retirement party that we will be hosting in honor of Bill Hodous. It will be Thursday, July 1 from 2:00-4:00pm in the Armory Meeting room of the Memorial Building in Devils Lake. Please come out and wish Bill the best on his much deserved retirement!

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!