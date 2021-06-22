North Dakota Receives $5.9 Million for COVID Response

North Dakota– U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded $5,935,883.42 to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDOH).

The funds come from through the Disaster Relief Fund as authorized under the Stafford Act and will go toward helping cover the costs of North Dakota’s efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!