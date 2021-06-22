Human Services seeking comments on Child Care Development Fund

LuWanna Lawrence

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Economic Assistance and Children and Family Services divisions are holding a public comment meeting on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. Central Time to gather comments on its draft 2022-2024 Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) State Plan.

The CCDF provides child care assistance to low-income families who are working or attending a job training or education through the state’s Child Care Assistance Program. Funds also support the early childhood service program in establishing standards and providing training to providers of early care and education of children.

The state plan details how North Dakota will use the funds and comply with federal requirements.

The public can participate in the virtual meeting by phone or video conference or from one of these locations:

· Bismarck: Job Service North Dakota Office Complex, 1000 E. Divide Ave.;

· Dickinson: Badlands Human Service Center (HSC), 1463 I-94 Business Loop E., Group Room 2, Room 156;

· Fargo: Southeast HSC, 2624 Ninth Ave. S., Prairie Rose Room;

· Grand Forks: Northeast HSC, 151 S. Fourth St., Suite 401, Room 5E Video Conference and Room 5D;

· Jamestown: South Central HSC, 520 Third St. N.W., Room 124; and

· Williston: Northwest HSC, 316 Second Ave. W., Conference Room A200.

Meeting details can be found online at https://bit.ly/3v0QDCA.

North Dakota’s draft state plan is available online at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/pubs/childcarepub.html, and a copy can be obtained by calling 701-328-2332, toll-free 800-755-2716 or 711 (TTY).

During the meeting, department staff will give an overview of the draft plan and accept public comments from meeting participants.

Written comments can also be sent to the N.D. Department of Human Services, Economic Assistance Division, Attn: Emily Hakanson, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 325, Bismarck, ND 58505 or ehakanson@nd.gov. The deadline to submit a comment is June 23, at 5 p.m. Central Time.

Individuals who need accommodations, including auxiliary aids or other services to participate in the meeting, can contact Brittany Slack several days in advance at 701-328-2332, toll-free 800-755-2716, 711 (TTY) or bmslack@nd.gov.

