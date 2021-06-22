Grand opening of youth camp set for June 24

Staff Report

The public is invited to a grand opening celebration of the James River Farmers Union Camp on Thursday, June 24, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the new facility, located at the Jamestown Reservoir.

Situated on 19 acres, the facility features a state-of-the-art lodge with indoor gymnasium, STEM classroom, game room and co-op store, in addition to a dormitory, boathouse, outdoor volleyball court, softball field and other features.

“This facility gives our summer camp program a physical presence in the eastern part of the state and complements our camp facility in western North Dakota on the Heart Butte Reservoir,” said North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne. “We are excited for all the cooperative learning and fun kids will have here. Investing in youth education is the greatest asset of our state and organization.”

More than 1,200 kids in grades 3-12 attend Farmers Union camp every summer. Cooperative education and leadership skill development are hallmarks of Farmers Union Camp, which incorporates traditional camp activities – such as swimming and singing around a campfire – into learning.

Watne said many individuals, businesses and organizations contributed to the construction of the youth facility. They include the CHS Foundation, CoBank, Broadband Association of North Dakota, Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Farmers Union Insurance, First Community Credit Union, Ag Country Farm Credit Services, North Dakota Cooperative Managers’ Association, BCBSND Caring Foundation, Farmers Union Industries, Northern Canola Growers Association, BEK Communications, Verendrye Electric Cooperative, Red River Valley Sugarbeet Education Foundation, Dakota Pride Cooperative, North Dakota Soybean Council, North Dakota Corn Council, Farmers Union Enterprises, Ward County Farmers Union, National Farmers Union, and Knights of Columbus Council 1883.

For directions to the camp, turn west on 32nd St. SE off Hwy. 20 or travel north along E. Lakeside Road (on the east side of the Jamestown Reservoir) toward Lakeside Campground. For more information, go to ndfu.org.

