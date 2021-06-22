Dahl gets NDSU scholarship

Fargo —Abbey Dahl, daughter of Sally and Robert Dahl, Devils Lake, North Dakota, received the North Dakota State University Provost Award in the amount of $6,000. The Provost Award recognizes students who scored a 25 to 28 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

Dahl will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in animal science with a minor microbiology. In high school, she was involved in National Honor Society, drama club, orchestra, choir, student council and Skills USA.

