Vaagen gets NDSU scholarship

DEVILS LAKE —Jacob Vaagen, son of Jeffrey and Leatha Vaagen, Devils Lake, North Dakota, received the Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000 and the NDSU Honor Award.

The Presidential Award recognizes students who scored a 32 or higher on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA. The NDSU Honor Award is awarded to students who are North Dakota residents and who are majoring within the area of agriculture, economics, business administration, management information systems, industrial engineering and management or zoology.

Vaagen will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in civil engineering and business administration. In high school, he was active in cross country, track, band, choir, student council, National Honor Society, DECCA, 4-H, academic team, and shooting sports.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

