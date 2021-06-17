ND Country Fest 2021 is in FULL Swing for this July 7-10

New Salem, ND - The Dakota's largest, and the Nation's fastest growing Country Music and Camping Festival, ND Country Fest, is up and ready for this year's experience of a life time. Be sure to join your family and friends as some of your favorite Country Music Artists come to North Dakota just for you. Main Stage Artists for ND Country Fest 2021 are DUSTIN LYNCH, BRANTLEY GILBERT, LITTLE TEXAS, DIAMOND RIO, LEE ROY PARNELL, JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY, JULIA COLE, BLIND JOE, LAKE & LYNDALE, BRAXTON KEITH, ERIC CHESSER, DIAMONDS AND WHISKEY, BREAKING EIGHT, BRIANNA HELBLING & THE OUTSIDERS, WILL DAKOTA, KIMBERLY ATWOOD and DJ DU.

ND Country Fest July 7-8-9-10, 2021, is coming back in historic fashion and with many new and exciting additions to lead the way on a national level in the U.S. Festival Industry. NDCF has assembled a Team of some of the best people in the Industry at every level to build this Country Music and Camping Festival to not only be a place of prominence in our State and region, but also the Nation...and they are getting the national attention they deserve.

Marking their 5th Anniversary, this will be NDCF's largest line up and show to date. Here are some of the other highlights to enhance your overall experience in 2021.

NDCF is adding and enhancing so many of their patron experience opportunities...

The VIP experience with a new area for the VIP Hospitality Lounge, more full bars with top shelf options, more servers, Stage Dream Deck opportunities, new party area ZYN Zone (a double-decker platform), private and air conditioned bathrooms, and video feed options to the Suite Tents.

The Concert Bowl experience with extended hours to accommodate their NEW Main Street Market Place with many new Craft and Food Vendors, a new air conditioned Day Drinkin Bar with the first ever on site Casino (brought to you by the NDSU Team Makers), a DJ Stage for added entertainment, and open from 10am to closing Each day. Every evening will conclude with an full after party following the last Artist on the Main Stage so you can stick around for even more fun AND chance to win great prizes.

A huge pre-party experience with entertainment that is open to the public and FREE of charge Wednesday, July 7 starting at 6pm in the Concert Bowl Main Street Market Place.

The camping experience with opportunities for added services for RVs from water, to pumping, to maintenance services. NDCF will also have mobile Vendors offer affordable ice ($5/20 lb bag); pop, water, gatorade (at $2 each), and more. Frontier Campgrounds will also have Food and Craft Vendors and offer a Cornhole Tournament with cash and other prizes.

And so much more. It is time to get excited.

"Those that have been following us, know that we are focused in on building to make your festival experience second to none," states Luke Shafer, NDCF Founder. "You will not want to be staying at home and miss this one. We are looking forward to seeing you. ND Country Fest is Dakota proud, Dakota strong, and North Dakota owned."

ND COUNTRY FEST 2021 CURRENT LINE UP:

DUSTIN LYNCH * BRANTLEY GILBERT * LITTLE TEXAS *DIAMOND RIO * JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY

LEE ROY PARNELL * JULIA COLE * BLIND JOE * LAKE & LYNDALE * BRAXTON KEITH

ERIC CHESSER * DIAMONDS AND WHISKEY* BREAKING EIGHT

BRIANNA HELBLING & THE OUTSIDERS * WILL DAKOTA * KIMBERLY ATWOOD * DJ DU

ND Country Fest is located just west of Bismarck/Mandan in New Salem, North Dakota, at the Morton County Fairgrounds – in the shadow of Salem Sue, the world's largest Holstein. ND Country Fest 2021 is July 8-10, 2021 with a Kick-Off Party with DJ DU on the Main Street Stage Wednesday, July 7th.

ND Country Fest is a huge community partner giving back in so many ways. From volunteers working the event to raise funds for their organizations, to assisting local/regional Nonprofits in exceeding their fundraising goals, to offering Thursday's Festival Show FREE of charge to partner with local 4H and FFA groups to host a donation-only entry fee, to co-sponsoring a huge Raffle along with Action Motor Sports of Mandan raising funds for six area Rural Fire Departments, and more. To date in just a few short years, ND Country Fest has given back in excess of $190,000 in cash and in kind to the region.

For the latest ND Country Fest news and announcements, tune into your favorite local Country Music Station, or check out ndcountryfest.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Spotify, YouTube, and Instagram, and be sure to sign up for regularly published newsletters to be the first to receive the latest news and info from ND Country Fest.

ND Country Fest 2021 Tickets and Camping are ON SALE NOW at ndcountryfest.com. For the season's best prices. Some items will be extremely limited in quantity. Order TODAY for the best choices and most affordable prices, and reserve your place in Country Music history. Many Tickets are still in the 35% off of Gate Prices range, and the next Price Change is Wednesday, June 16th at Noon.

