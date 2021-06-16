Ternes named to University of Mary Deans List

Devils Lake — Devils Lakes’s very own Alexis Ternes was among the record 872 students named to the 2021 Spring Semester Dean’s List at the University of Mary, in Bismarck. This number includes students in Mary’s undergraduate program and in adult education (University of Mary Online).

To qualify for the honor, traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.50 or better grade point average while carrying at least 12 credit hours.

Students enrolled in the UMary Online program must earn a 3.50 or better grade point average while at a full-time adult learner status.

