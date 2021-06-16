By: K. William Boyer, Pictures by Richard Horne

News Bulletin: Roof blown off Fort Totten Historic Site

Fort Totten – The latest high wind storm that hit the Devils Lake area kicked up dust, dirt and debris and left some in the community with fallen fences and other minor problems to contend with. Unfortunately for the historic Fort Totten site, things were more serious.

Community member Richard Horne was staying on the site the night of the wind storm when he said he began to hear loud noises from inside one of the buildings on the site.

“It was so loud,” he said. “It sounded like the roof was coming off.”

The next morning Horne said he went out to discover his thought was spot on. After the wind storm, which produced wind over 55 miles per hour, a large section of one of the buildings of the historic site that included a section where Horne said he believed a chimney was destroyed leaving a gaping hole and bricks scattered.

