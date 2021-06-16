Lippert receives NDSU scholarships

Devils Lake —Kaylee Lippert, daughter of Darren and Lori Lippert, Devils Lake, North Dakota, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000 and the Beverly Kurtz Slotten Scholarship.

The Presidential Honor Award recognizes students who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA. The Beverly Kurtz Slotten Scholarship is available to incoming freshmen from North Dakota who plan to major either in apparel, retail merchandising and design, interior design, hospitality and tourism management, human development and family science, dietetics or family and consumer science education with preference being given to those who are from Richland county in North Dakota.

Lippert will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in human development and family science and elementary education. In high school, she was involved in National Honor Society and Devil Lake Dazzlers dance team.

