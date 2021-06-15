Lake Region Arts Festival makes splash to Devils Lake this Friday

Devils Lake- Lake Region Heritage Center will be hosting a cultural arts festival this weekend, bringing a mix of arts and history to the area.

The event kicks off Friday at 7 p.m., with a VIP showing at 6 p.m. On Saturday there will be an all day event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with food, live entertainment and art showing and an art contest and awarding held at the heritage center and downtown at Brigestone Park on 5th Ave.

A special viewing in the festival includes work by Anne-Marie Bergstrom, a native of Devils Lake. Bergstrom is a coloratura soprano and painter who studied with famed Russian mezzo-soprano Jennie Tourel and renowned artists Stokely Webster and Kokoschka.

Lake Region Heritage Center Director Lisa Crosby said she was thrilled to be able to promote and host the event.

"Visual arts has been missing from this area for roughly 30 years," Crosby said. "So to be able to bring something like this to the community is wonderful!."

Crosby said the chance to do the festival and to host Bergstrom's work just, "fell into her lap."

"It was just something that just sort of happened." she said.

For more information on the event, call 701-662-3701

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

