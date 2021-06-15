Extension to Host Goat, Sheep Internal Parasites Webinar

Travis Hoffman

Producers, 4-H’ers, agricultural business professionals who work with producers and those interested in goats or sheep will have an opportunity to learn more about internal parasites during a webinar North Dakota State University and University of Minnesota Extension are hosting Tuesday, June 15.

The program begins at 7:30 p.m. Central time.

Kelly Froehlich, South Dakota State University Extension sheep and goat specialist, will provide insight on topics including deworming and fecal egg counts for goats and sheep.

“Parasites are an extraordinarily important topic to address for the summer and are the No. 1 concern for small-ruminant producers,” says Travis Hoffman, NDSU Extension sheep specialist. “What is the right deworming strategy for your sheep and goat operation? With what and how often should we utilize dewormers to keep our sheep/goats thriving and healthy in the pasture? What are fecal egg counts and how can they help measure and manage internal parasites? These questions and more will be addressed during the webinar.”

Froehlich will discuss how to reduce negative impacts of parasites on flocks/herds.

“Learn the life cycle of internal parasites, proper management protocol and how our animals can enjoy the summer grazing period,” Hoffman says.

Preregistration is required. Register at z.umn.edu/GoatSheepParasite. The Zoom link will be emailed to you immediately after you register. If you are unable to attend the live session, you will receive the recording via email.

