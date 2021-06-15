Community Shoutout: 60 years of wedded bliss.

Devils Lake – Duainne and Paula Bourcy, of Devils Lake, recently celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on June 10. In 1961 they were married in the Alexander Lutheran Church in Alexander, North Dakaota. They are the parents of three sons, Brad, Steve and Derek.

