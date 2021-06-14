Schempp Garners Recognition from USA College Clay Target League

Erin Wood

Freshman, Jacob Schempp from Larimore, ND, garners recognition from USA College Clay Target League.

During the 2021 Spring Clay Target League he averaged 24.2 Overall which was top marks in the league. He was recognized with having the highest overall average and the highest average for all the male participants. Twice this year he ran 50 straights clays.

Head Coach Tom Stoe had this to say about Jacob, "Jacob had an amazing season, we are excited for all of his success. We are looking forward to Jacob leading the Clay Target team next season and continuing to grow the sport at LRSC."

