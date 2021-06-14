“Ramsey County 4-H’ers Place at District Communication Arts”

Sara Laite

The summer has just begun, but it has already been quite busy for our 4-H members!

Ramsey County had eight presentations at the District 4-H Communication Arts Contest held in Cando on June 3. Our participants and presentations included:

Cloverbud: Austin, “The Big City”

Cloverbud: Maeve, “Bible Verse”

Senior Interpretive Reading: Anna, “The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe”

Junior Electronic Presentation: Egan, “Proper Voice Tone”

Junior Demonstration: Max, “Donut Holes”

Junior Speech: Ty, “How to be an NFL Player”

Junior Team Illustrated Talk: Max and Ty, “North Dakota Pioneer Homes”

Earning first place in their category and a trip to the state competition at the State Fair in July were Judah, Egan, and Max and Ty for both their individual and team presentations.

Congratulations to you all and good luck at the State Fair!

