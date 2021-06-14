Lee and Bonn announced on Spring 2021 NDSCS President’s Honor List

WAHPETON - The North Dakota State College of Science has named 371 students to its spring semester 2021 President’s Honor List. The Honor List recognizes students who have achieved grade point averages of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credits with letter grades. The honorees include two students from Devils Lake: Cole Bonn, Welding Technology and Brady Lee, John Deere Tech.

