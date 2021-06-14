Jones and Larson names to Minot State Spring 2021 President’s List

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University announced a total of 494 students were named to the Spring 2021 President’s List, according to Minot State President Dr. Steven Shirley.

From Devils Lake Joel Jones and Paige Larson were among the almost 500 students named to the list.

Students who earned a term grade point average of 3.8 or higher while enrolled for 12 or more credits during the Spring 2021 semester were named to the list. The honor will show on the student’s transcript for the semester it was earned.

“I am pleased to congratulate all of the students being honored on the President’s List. This is the highest academic honor at Minot State University. This group of students faced numerous uncertainties during this COVID year, and they should be commended for their academic excellence during the spring semester,” Shirley said.

Students named to the Minot State Spring 2021 President’s List are ordered according to their hometowns. North Dakota students are listed first, followed by students with out-of-state hometowns listed alphabetically by state, then hometown. Canadian students are listed alphabetically by province, then hometown. Finally, international students are listed by home country and hometown.

