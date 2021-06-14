Devils Lake Locals make Valley City University honor rolls

Valley City State University has released its President’s Honor Roll, Dean’s Honor Roll and Honor Roll for spring semester 2021.

The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who completed 12 semester hours or more of VCSU classes for which grade points are earned with a 4.0 grade point average.

The Dean’s Honor Roll recognizes students who completed 12 semester hours or more of VCSU classes for which grade points are earned with a grade point average of at least 3.50.

The Honor Roll recognizes students who completed 6 to 11 semester hours of Valley City State University classes for which grade points are earned with a grade point average of at least 3.50.

From Devils Lake:

Haley Sue Lorenz made the Honor Roll.

Jadyn Mae Krahler made the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Kaitlyn Jo Thompson made the President’s Honor Roll.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal.

