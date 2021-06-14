Agency hosts settlement DOJ agreement stakeholder meeting June 15

Staff Feature

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services is hosting a stakeholder meeting on June 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. CT, to promote discussion and gather public input on the implementation of the U.S. Department of Justice settlement agreement. Announced in December 2020, the agreement focuses on expanding access to in-home and community-based services so that individuals with physical disabilities can live in the least restrictive setting possible.

Department representatives will discuss the draft implementation plan and the DOJ six-month report and will provide an update on the state’s in-home and community-based services. Other business may be discussed. Participating stakeholders will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.

The meeting will originate from the Meadowlark Room in the department’s Prairie Hills Plaza location, 1237 W. Divide Ave., Suite 6, Bismarck, N.D. Attendees should enter through Door 2. Face masks and physical distancing are recommended for in-person meeting attendees.

Older adults, individuals with physical disabilities, their family members, advocates, other stakeholders and interested individuals are invited to participate in the public meeting in person or virtually from computers, mobile devices or by telephone at 701-328-0950, Conference ID: 778 789 789#. The meeting agenda and details on joining the online meeting are available online at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/publicnotice/2021/6-15-doj-settlement-agreement-stakeholder-meeting.pdf.

Individuals who need accommodations to participate in the meeting can contact Jacob Reuter at 701-680-9638, 711 (TTY) or jwreuter@nd.gov.

