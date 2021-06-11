NOSA Sprints invade the Devils Playground

Devils Lake Speedway

The home track rules purestocks had an eventful finish. On the last lap in corner 4 to the line Tony Bundy had Joe Armstrong by 0.054 seconds. There was contact between the 2 drivers coming across the line in a controversial call that could have went either way. Both drivers had moved lines coming out of the corner. The officials elected to DQ Bundy Giving Armstrong another win. Which makes it 3 in a row for Armstrong. Promoters for the Devils Lake Speedway have elected to put a $100 bounty on Armstrong. $100 will go to the driver that beats Armstrong fair and square. The bounty does have stipulations. Armstrong has to finish the race and cannot be taken out. Top 5 finishes are 1.) #1CJ Joe Armstrong 2.) #98S Dilon Slaubaugh 3.) #19 Carter Tuenge 4.) #48 Max Beeter 5.) #32C Colin Adam.

The hot dry conditions did not do the Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprints any favors last Saturday. The dry conditions made the track slick which lead to multiple spin outs which is an uncommon issue among the class. But there was still plenty of excitement to be had throughout the feature. Stan Tomlinson of Turtle Lake MN managed to move up 8 positions to take the win. Rookie Nick Otto finished 2nd. Followed by Myles Tomlinson who moved up 7 positions. Another Rookie to the class Steve Nordrum moved up 4 positions to finish 4th. Matt Knudson moved up 6 positions to round out the top 5.

Patience paid off for Devils Lake Driver Dustin Ebensteiner in the Wissota Street Stock Feature. Starting in the 8th position for the feature Ebensteiner took to the high side and slowly worked in the track to make his own line. Which eventually came around and put him position to move up the track and eventually taking the lead from Trey Hess who had suffered a flat tire late in the feature. Hess did hold on for a podium finish with a flat tire. Top 5 are as follows 1.) #00 Dustin Ebensteiner 2.) #1J Cody Armstrong 3.) #4 Trey Hess 4.) #69 Stoney Kruk 5.) #34 Ryne Uhrich

Logan Salazar of Niche was on the move again Saturday night. Salazar moved up 6 positions in a caution free feature. If he had a couple more laps he may have taken the lead from Nate Reynolds of Hoople who started outside pole for the feature. Salazar and Jory Berg had very exciting battle. Salazar was able to take the 2nd position in corner 1 with 2 laps to go. Then Salazar started to reel in the leader Nate Reynolds. Reynolds was able to hold on to take the checkered which was his 1st win of the season. Top 5 are as follows 1.) #6R Nate Reynolds 2.) #3L Logan Salazar 3.) #B0 Jory Berg 4.) #10C Cole Haugland 5.) #32 Eric Haugland.

The Northern Outlaw Sprints Association made their traditional return to the Devils Playground Saturday night. The young Brenden Mullens of Grand Forks came out with the win after taking the lead from Zach Omdahl during a restart. Teammate Wade Nygaard made his presents know and nipped at the heels of Mullens. Nygaard moved up 6 positions in the feature while Mullens moved up 3 positions. The young Devils Lake Driver Colton Young moved up 2 positions in the feature to finish 13th. Top 5 is as follows 1.) #11M Brendan Mullens 2.) #9N Wade Nygaard 3.) #17 Zach Omdahl 4.) #8H Jade Hastings 5.) #31 Shane Roemeling

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

