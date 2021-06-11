Devils Run 21 and Under competition

Erin Wood

Devils Lake - The 21 and Under competition was again held during Devils Run activities.

More than 15 entries were involved in this year’s competition. Entrants are judged on a variety of components.

Lake Region State College’s Automotive Technology Department has been active in the competition for many years. Instructors serve as judges and winners receive scholarships to attend LRSC.

Kordell Kraft of Rugby earned first place and received $100 cash from Arlynn Hefta, multiple items from Snap On Tools, and $1,000 scholarship from Lake Region State College. Second place was awarded to Matthew Alexander of Devils Lake. He received $50 from Hefta, Snap On materials and $1,000 scholarship to LRSC. Third place was awarded Jon Hosaluk of Roseau, Minn. He received $25 from Hefta, Snap On items, and $1,000 scholarship from LRSC. Fourth place was awarded to Victor Matheny of Devils Lake. He received $25 from Hefta and Snap On items.

Lake Region State College Automotive Professor Rick McAllister said the entries this year were fun to judge.

“It’s great to see such enthusiasm from these young car enthusiasts. You can see the pride taken in the work as they rebuild and refurbish these vehicles,” McAllister said.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!