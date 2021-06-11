Devils Lake students graduate from University of Jamestown

Devils Lake - Students from this area received degrees from the University of Jamestown and were honored during commencement ceremonies on May 8 in Harold Newman Arena. The students are listed below with their hometowns, degrees, majors, and any honors earned.

Ryan Haahr, Devils Lake, ND, Bachelor of Science in Biology,

Jenna Windjue, Devils Lake, ND, Bachelor of Arts in Biology (Education),

The University of Jamestown was established in 1883 and is ranked as a top tier regional school in US News and World Report and a top Midwestern school in The Princeton Review. The school features development of the whole person through its distinctive Journey to Success experience.

