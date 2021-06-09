Recap: School Board Election: Here's what we know

Devils Lake – After an exhilarating day at the election polls here are the final results of the elections for school board offices.

Retaining their seats on the Devils Lake School Board are Jason Hodus with the majority votes, earning 358 votes and Lee Ann Johnston with 322 votes.

Britton Lagasse and Valarie Carlson, who each announced their intent to run as write in candidates just prior to the election, received 276 votes and 256 respectively. Also showing on the ballot as write in candidates were Jason Albert with four votes, Amy Lee with two votes, and Rachel Lindstrom, Dr. Jeff Stotts and Kyle Regynski with one vote each.

Also decided with 581 votes in favor against 64 votes against during the election, school board meeting minutes will be published in the Devils Lake Journal for the next two years.

In total 648 ballots were tallied.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

