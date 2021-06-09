Community Shout Out: Central Middle shows love and support

Jake Wateland

DEVILS LAKE - On Friday, May 14th, Central Middle had a fundraiser for one of our 7th Grade Students named Gabe Trottier.

Gabe recently had a surgery that left him wheelchair bound. To show emotional and financial support for Gabe the school hosted a fundraiser for him and due to many generous students, staff, families and community members we were able to present Gabe and his family with a check for over $17,000.

The money will be used to offset medical expenses that will allow for Gabe to be able to return to his home in the near future. The school’s 21st Century Coordinator, Vonnie Quam spearheaded this effort and created many fun activities for our students to participate in as well as hosting a BBQ feed in Gabe's honor.

