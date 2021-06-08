Prairie Public premieres 2021 season of Prairie Musicians

Special to Devils Lake Journal

Fargo —Prairie Public is debuting a new season of “Prairie Musicians” to focus the spotlight on regional talent recorded live in Prairie Public’s downtown Fargo studio in April 2021. Thirty-minute sets from ELSKA, Jeff James, Thomas Anderson, Hailey James, Abraham Tabares Jr., Andrew McFarlane, Tyler Herwig and Ann Heymann premiere at 9:00 p.m. each Thursday beginning June 17 and will be available on the PBS Video app and on Prairie Public’s YouTube channel.

June 17, ELSKA’s personal journey takes center stage in the lyrics of her indie, pop-style music. The progressive sound melts into her dynamic vocal range to produce a truly ethereal experience.

June 24, Jeff James is a showman who loves every aspect of entertaining. His folk, blues, country and gospel is an engaging blend of guitar and heartfelt lyrics.

July 1, Thomas Anderson is a classical guitarist and a professor of guitar studies at the University of North Dakota. In this beautiful performance, he demonstrates his amazing skills.

July 8, Hailey James is a musical star on the rise. She’s been performing since the age of 14 and learned how to play guitar from watching YouTube.

July 15, Abraham Tabares Jr. can be found playing his red guitar throughout the region. The raw emotion in his lyrics and his unique style for this unplugged performance is a mix of pop, indie and classic rock.

July 22, Andrew McFarlane composes, arranges and performs his favorite genres of pop, rock and jazz into his original compositions.

July 29, Tyler Herwig is a charismatic personality who sings from the soul and connects with audiences as a result. The honesty in his jazzy pop lyrics are a true testament to his unique talent.

August 5, Ann Heymann is a master in the performance and traditions of the Gaelic Harp. She performs a broad spectrum of repertoire including traditional, historical and original compositions.

Prairie Public Broadcasting, headquartered in Fargo, is a non-profit member station of PBS and NPR that provides public television services throughout North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota, southern Manitoba, and parts of Montana and South Dakota; public radio service to North Dakota; and educational and technological services to communities and individuals across its coverage area.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!