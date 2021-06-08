Altru’s Board of Directors Announces Recruitment of New CEO

Grand Forks, N.D. - Altru’s Board of Directors announces that the recruitment of the Health System’s new permanent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is underway. The position will be open to both internal and external applicants. Candidates will be vetted by a search committee made up of members of the Altru Health System and Altru Health Foundation Boards. Committee members include: Altru Health System Board members Karen Thingelstad (Board Chair), Dr. Jody Treuer, Dr. Bill McKinnon, Laura Block, and Eric Halverson. It also includes the Altru Health Foundation Chair, Keith Lund. The Altru Health System Board of Directors will make the final decision on a candidate.

“The Board of Directors will be seeking someone who can inspire and engage people from across Altru and our community to deliver world-class care,” shared Karen Thingelstad, Board Chair and search committee member. “They should be a visionary with a proven track record of executive-level leadership and align well with our community.”

Dave Molmen, who has been serving as the interim CEO since July of 2020, will continue to serve in that role until the new CEO is in their position. It is anticipated that this role will be filled by the end of the year.

