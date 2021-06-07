WESTERN STATE BANK AWARDS FUTURE CHECKING SCHOLARSHIPS

Logan Peterson

Devils Lake, ND – The following students are recognized as Western’s 2021 Future Checking Scholarship recipients:

· Olivia Elfman (Devils Lake)

· Lainie Estenson (Devils Lake)

· Jordyn Thompson (Starkweather)

· Jacob Vaagen (Devils Lake)

“We’re always so impressed by the scholarship applications we receive,” Brett Johnston, Western State Bank President, said. “We want to encourage these exceptional students to continue pursuing their academic goals and giving back to their communities.”

Each year, Western awards four $500 scholarships to area students who plan on continuing their education at post-secondary institutions. Scholarships are granted to full-time students based on their academic achievements, extracurricular activities and community efforts.

Western State Bank is a 119-year-old, employee-owned community bank with assets totaling over $1.5 billion. The bank offers full-banking services, investments, and mortgage financing to personal and business customers, as well as nationwide equipment financing services. Western State Bank has locations in the North Dakota communities of Devils Lake, Fargo and, West Fargo, and in the Arizona communities of Casa Grande, Chandler, Mesa, Scottsdale, Sun City and Sun City West.

