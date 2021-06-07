Ramsey County Students named to NDSU dean’s list
Ramsey County— Local Ramsey County county students were among the 3,529 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2021 dean’s list.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.
Join the Devils Lake Journal in honoring the following local students for their achievements!
City Name Major
Crary, Madison M. Wood Marketing
Devils Lake Hunter S. Brown Crop and Weed Sciences
Emily Eback Marketing
Kayla Estenson Nursing
Julie E. Hagen Nursing
Kendra L. Kremer Human Dev. and Family Science
Emily M. Mudgett Journalism
Christopher R. Shepherd Agricultural Economics
Darek Steffan Architecture
Emma R. Van Steenvoort Human Dev. and Family Science
Ashton Wold Marketing
Edmore Lauren A. Sampson Music
Hope Ethan Z. Brown Criminal Justice
Noonan Race R. Jacobson Pharmacy
