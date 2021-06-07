Ramsey County Students named to NDSU dean’s list

Ramsey County— Local Ramsey County county students were among the 3,529 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2021 dean’s list.

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.

Join the Devils Lake Journal in honoring the following local students for their achievements!

City Name Major

Crary, Madison M. Wood Marketing

Devils Lake Hunter S. Brown Crop and Weed Sciences

Emily Eback Marketing

Kayla Estenson Nursing

Julie E. Hagen Nursing

Kendra L. Kremer Human Dev. and Family Science

Emily M. Mudgett Journalism

Christopher R. Shepherd Agricultural Economics

Darek Steffan Architecture

Emma R. Van Steenvoort Human Dev. and Family Science

Ashton Wold Marketing

Edmore Lauren A. Sampson Music

Hope Ethan Z. Brown Criminal Justice

Noonan Race R. Jacobson Pharmacy

