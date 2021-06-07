Ramsey County Students named to NDSU dean’s list

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

Ramsey County— Local Ramsey County county students were among the 3,529 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2021 dean’s list.

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.

Join the Devils Lake Journal in honoring the following local students for their achievements!

City                         Name                                           Major

Crary,              Madison M. Wood                          Marketing

Devils Lake        Hunter S. Brown                            Crop and Weed Sciences

                            Emily Eback                                Marketing

                            Kayla Estenson                             Nursing

                             Julie E. Hagen                              Nursing

                             Kendra L. Kremer                          Human Dev. and Family Science

                            Emily M. Mudgett                          Journalism

                          Christopher R. Shepherd                 Agricultural Economics

                           Darek Steffan                               Architecture

                          Emma R. Van Steenvoort                Human Dev. and Family Science

                         Ashton Wold                                Marketing

Edmore             Lauren A. Sampson                        Music

Hope               Ethan Z. Brown                             Criminal Justice

Noonan              Race R. Jacobson                         Pharmacy

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.  

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook! 