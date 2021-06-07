NDDOT reminds drivers about Safety Corridors

Statewide, ND - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) reminds drivers who are traveling the state this summer to watch for Safety Corridors and their enhanced safety features, which may include an increased law enforcement presence.

Corridors are on Highway 85 from Watford City to ND 68, Highway 52 from Brooks Junction to Velva, and Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn.

Safety Corridors include signage indicating reduced speed, no-passing zones, information about road conditions, and reminders to buckle up, drive sober, and distraction-free. In addition to these signs, Corridors may include pavement markings that are more visible, especially in dark or wet conditions.

Safety Corridors were implemented on North Dakota highways as a part of the Vision Zero plan to help reach the goal of zero fatalities on North Dakota roads. Preliminary crash fatalities in 2021 are trending higher than previous years with 32 fatalities as of May 31, 2021.

This reminder is a part of the Summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) strategy and Vision Zero initiative to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. Summer H.E.A.T. will take place through August to encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, follow all posted speed limits, and drive sober and distraction-free.

