New COVID-19 cases plummet in North Dakota

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

North Dakota reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 264 new cases. That's down 20.5% from the previous week's tally of 332 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

North Dakota ranked 19th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 28.3% from the week before, with 100,804 cases reported. With 0.23% of the country's population, North Dakota had 0.26% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, five states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many communities did not report data in a timely manner around Memorial Day, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Across North Dakota, cases fell in 22 counties, with the best declines in Williams, Ward and Cass counties.

Ramsey County reported two cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported minus one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 1,725 cases and 30 deaths.

North Dakota ranked 38th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 42.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 51.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, North Dakota reported administering another 5,114 vaccine doses, including 2,738 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 9,520 vaccine doses, including 5,328 first doses. In all, North Dakota reported it has administered 619,359 total doses.

In North Dakota, four people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, six people were were reported dead.

A total of 110,199 people in North Dakota have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 1,547 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,362,535 people have tested positive and 597,628 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.