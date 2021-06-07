Devils Lake’s Landyn Swenson Graduates from UMN Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. - The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of spring 2021 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during the spring session 2021.

Spring session graduates include Landyn Swenson of Devils Lake, ND, who graduated with Distinction with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science and Wellness.

