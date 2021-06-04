SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT AND SATURATION PATROLS RAMSEY and MORTON COUNTIES

STAFF REPORT

DEVILS LAKE - On Friday, June 11, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, and Devils Lake Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Ramsey County. The checkpoint will be held between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Saturation patrols will be conducted after the checkpoint.

On Saturday, June 12, the North Dakota Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint, followed by saturation patrols in Morton County. The checkpoint will be held between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Saturation patrols will also be conducted after the checkpoint.

The purpose of the checkpoints and saturation patrols is to deter impaired driving and to take impaired drivers off the road. As of May 31, 2021, there have been 32 fatalities on North Dakota roadways. Eleven of the fatalities have been related to crashes involving alcohol.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is committed to the Vision Zero strategy which aims to establish a culture of personal responsibility for personal safety and the safety of others. Alcohol and drug-related crashes are preventable; every driver needs to consistently make the responsible choice to always drive sober or to designate a sober driver.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

