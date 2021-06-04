Last chance to preview ND Peace Garden Cacti

Dunseith, ND – On June 12, the International Peace Garden (IPG) will be hosting a last chance preview of their Cacti & Succulent Collection. This one-of-a-kind collection will be going off display for the next 11 months while the Garden undertakes a major construction and renovation project that will require the temporary relocation of the collection.

WHEN/WHERE:

Last Chance Conservatory Preview

June 12, 2021

5:30 – 8:30 pm

International Peace Garden

10939 Highway 281, Dunseith, ND 58329

This special event is a last chance preview for members and visitors to see this unique collection before it’s closed until spring/summer 2022. Visitors to the last preview can visit with horticulturists about the collection and ask questions, as well as see a first public preview of architectural renderings of the new expanded Conservatory plans and hear about future Peace Garden plans.

The event is casual, and guests are welcome to come and go anytime during the event. Visitors will be treated to light refreshments and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The event is free of charge, but gate fees still apply.

The Cacti and Succulent Collection was donated to the IPG in 2010 by longtime Minot resident, Don Vitko. The collection includes more than 5,000 unique species making it one of the largest unique species collections in the world. A visit to the Conservatory is a breathtaking experience year round, but the months of April, May and June offer visitors an array of daily blooms from these unique dryland plants.

About the International Peace Garden: The International Peace Garden is a 2400-acre garden and recreation area known for its iconic formal gardens, world class succulent and cactus Conservatory, and unique sculptures and recreation access located on the international border. Celebrating 86 years of peace and friendship between the United States and Canada, the International Peace Garden is a year-round destination that serves as an example of cooperation around the world.

