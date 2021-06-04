Devils Lake Area Water Tour on June 16

The Devils Lake Basin Joint Water Resource Board and the North Dakota Water Education Foundation are co-hosting a tour of the Devils Lake region on Wednesday, June 16. The tour begins at the Lake Region State College-Hofstad Precision Agriculture Education Facility, 1801 College Dr. N, Devils Lake at 8:00 a.m.

This year's tour will review the infrastructure and flood protection projects constructed to address high water including the nearly 12-mile earthen levee that protects the City of Devils Lake. The tour will also include visits to Stump Lake, Tolna Coulee Control Structure, Tolna Dam, the East Devils Lake Outlet, which was built to pump water from the lake into the Sheyenne River watershed, and local watershed management projects. A tour of the Devils Lake Lemna Wastewater Treatment Facility and Flood Protection Embankment Henegar Landing is also planned for tour participants and the group will see the impacts of agriculture and precision ag management. Tour attendees will also visit area businesses that have taken advantage of lake levels to promote tourism, recreation, camping and fishing to visitors from across the Upper Midwest.

The public is invited to attend the tour, which costs $20 per person, and includes transportation, informational materials, meals, refreshments and a one-year subscription to the North Dakota Water magazine.

For more information or to register go to https://ndwater.org/events/summer-water-tours/ or contact the North Dakota Water Education Foundation at 701-223-8332 or jellingson@ndwater.net.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

