Community Shout Out: Thanks to Olson and Jerome

Devils Lake – Devils Lake Public Schools Development Fund wanted to take a moment to thank retiring board members, DL grads Matt Olson ('03) and Danielle Grassel Jerome ('06). They served a three-year term on the board.

