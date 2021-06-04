Community Shout Out: Thanks to Olson and Jerome

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

Devils Lake – Devils Lake Public Schools Development Fund wanted to take a moment to thank retiring board members, DL grads Matt Olson ('03) and Danielle Grassel Jerome ('06). They served a three-year term on the board.

