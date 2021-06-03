Vaagan listed as one of FarmHouse Fraternity Scholarship winners

FARGO, ND – FarmHouse Fraternity at North Dakota State University, in cooperation with the FarmHouse Foundation, announced Jacob Vaagan of Devils Lake, was one of six recipients of $3,300 scholarships for incoming freshmen men to NDSU for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Scholarship recipients demonstrated the characteristics of “grit”- resilience, strong work ethic, direction, desire to succeed and perseverance, which are consistent with the intellectual, spiritual, social, and moral values of FarmHouse Fraternity. These men demonstrated through their accomplishments, when combined with this financial assistance and determination, that they have a high likelihood to graduate from NDSU in the traditional 4 years.

These scholarships are funded by income from an endowment established by NDSU alumni with the FarmHouse Foundation, headquartered in Kansas City.

The next round of applications for six $3,300 scholarships for incoming freshmen men for the 2022-2023 academic year will be available this fall at ndsufarmhouse.org.

