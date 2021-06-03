Memorial Day Weekend Results

Heather McDonald

Despite a few small little pop up showers the Devils Lake Speedway was able to squeak out another night of racing. The Olmsteads celebrated 10 years since their 1st race as owners of the facility. Along with many other celebrations from Graduations to 85th birthdays. The racing community at the Devils Lake Speedway had lots of celebrations throughout the night.

In the purestock class Mikara Johanson of Edmore was able to hold off Carter Tuenge of Rugby to win the heat. Come feature time. Johanson was forced to retire for the night after getting collected with a spun car. Top 5 are as follows 1.) #1CJ Joe Armstrong 2.) #19 Carter Tuenge 3.) #32C Colin Adam 4.) #57 Tony Bundy 5.) #98S Dilon Slaubaugh

In the Trophy Class Brady Pengilly of Langdon decided to bring his Late Model out for some extra seat time and to work out a few bugs he was having. Officials decided given the advantage he had compared to the younger drivers and less horsepower cars Pengilly would have to lap the field twice. Pengilly did just lap and came out victorious. Another honorable mention is the young Max Beeter. At the tender age of 13 he took his Uncles IMCA stock car out. For a brand new driver he held his lines well and maintained impressive speed.

The Wissota Street Stock class is still keeping it interesting. With a lot of side by side action. Ryne Uhrich of Langdon moved up 4 positions to win his heat. Greg Jose of Grand Forks started 3rd in the feature and cruised his way to the front to win the Feature. Top 5 are as follows. 1.) #28 Greg Jose 2.) #1J Cody Armstrong 3.) #4 Trey Hess 4.) #34 Ryne Uhrich 5.) #06 Drew Peterson

Wissota Midwest Mods is still the class where it could be anyone's race on any given night. Logan Salazar of Neche and Nate Reynolds of Hoople came out on top in the heats. Come feature time Preston Carr of Carrington took the lead and was out for a Fast Saturday night cruise. Top 5 finishes are as follows 1.) #5C Preston Carr 2.) #B0 Jory Berg 3.) #3L Logan Salazar 4.) #87S Reise Stenberg 5.) #111 Jason Halvorson

The Western Renegade Nonwing Sprint car Series put on another show stopper performance. With 3 wide racing and lots of passing. Ross Cummings of Minot won the 1st heat and Adam Sobolik of Grand Forks was the winner of Heat 2. Top 3 in each heat drew for the redraw under the flag stand during intermission. The young Adam Sobolik drew pole for the feature. Sobolik made quick work of maintaining a substantial lead then ran into lap traffic. Shortly after Sobolik began chasing down the lap cars a caution came out to restake the field. Once the green flag came out again Sobolik went right back to the top of the track to run a very entertaining race to take the Checkered flag. Top 5 are as follows 1.) #52 Adam Sobolik 2.) #19 Jori Hughes 3.) #16 Ross Cummings 4.) #15T Myles Tomlinson 5.) #11T Stan Tomlinson

The Devils Lake Speedway will be back in Action Saturday June 5th with the NOSA Outlaw Sprints along with the Wissota Midwest Mods, Wissota Street Stocks, Home track Rules Purestocks and Western Renegade Non-wing Sprint Car Series sponsored by Farmers Union Oil Company. Gates open at 4pm with Racing action starting at 7pm.

