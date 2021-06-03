Devils Lake Native graduates with honors from Lake Area Technical College

WATERTOWN, SD - Lake Area Technical College President’s List is a list of outstanding students who, through their initiative and ability, have indicated a seriousness of purpose in their educational program. The President’s List is limited to full-time students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0.

Isaak Brown, of Devils Lake, graduated with a 4.0

