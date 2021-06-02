University of Jamestown Spring 2021 Dean's List

JAMESTOWN -- Students recognized with this award have met the academic criteria to be named on the Spring Semester Dean's List.

Sadie Good of Rolla, ND

Braxton Hewitt of New Rockford, ND

Nathan Holzwarth of New Rockford, ND

Jagger Miller of Devils Lake, ND

Grace Quam of Devils Lake, ND

Anni Stier of Rugby, ND

Jenna Windjue of Devils Lake, ND

The University of Jamestown was established in 1883 and is ranked as a top tier regional school in US News and World Report and a top Midwestern school in The Princeton Review. The school features development of the whole person through its distinctive Journey to Success experience.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!