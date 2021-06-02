Mike Dosch Memorial Pool opens for season

Devils Lake – Devils Lake Park District announced that the Mike Dosch Memorial Pool has officially opened for the season as of Wednesday June 1.

The District said pool rentals will be available from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Monday – Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the weekends. To reserve pools, contact 7801-662-8976. The pool will be open for family swimming from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m Mondays to Fridays and 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekends.

Lap Swimming will be Monday to Friday Noon to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m. General Admission will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends. General Admission will also be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!