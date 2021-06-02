Keep North Dakota waters clean by stopping aquatic nuisance species

Joshua Wert

Devils Lake - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality urges all North Dakotans to take some time to learn about Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS). Once in our waters, ANS threaten the sustainability, biodiversity, and quality of our water resources.

To preserve our waterways for current and future generations, water users must take steps to prevent the spread of ANS. Whenever recreating in a lake or river, remember to thoroughly inspect all equipment for mud, plants, animals, and residual water. Thoroughly clean, drain and dry all gear before its next use. Never release an unwanted pet, such as a fish or snail, into a waterway. Choose native plant options when aquatic landscaping or gardening. Be sure always to follow all ANS regulations every time you enter and depart a body of water. Together we can conserve and protect North Dakota’s rivers, lakes, and streams and the native fish and wildlife that thrive in them.

