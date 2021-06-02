Ford Driving Skills for Life to be held in Grand Forks

Staff Report

Bismarck - Registration is now open for Ford Driving Skills for Life (DSFL) on Wednesday, August 18 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks. Teen drivers with a permit or license between the ages of 14-18 are invited to attend this FREE, one-day safety event.

Two sessions are available from 8 a.m. to noon or 1 to 5 p.m. The Alive at 25 course will also be available for those teens who are interested. Alive at 25 is a defensive driving course that is designed to reduce the likelihood of motor vehicle crashes in young drivers. This course is limited to the first 25 participants per session.

The Ford DSFL program is one of the nation’s most comprehensive teen driver safety programs and allows participants to get involved in a variety of interactive traffic safety activities. Teens will have the opportunity to drive through controlled courses and experience simulators that focus on impaired driving, distracted driving and the importance of seat belt use.

In 2019 in North Dakota, teen drivers age 14-19 accounted for 5% of all licensed drivers but are behind the wheel in nearly 20% of all crashes. Teen drivers in North Dakota were involved in 12% of fatal crashes for the same period. Because of these statistics, it is important to continually educate teen drivers and provide them with opportunities to enhance their driving skills to move toward the goal of Vision Zero: zero fatalities and serious injuries from motor vehicle crashes on North Dakota roads.

Register online at VisionZero.ND.gov.

The deadline to register is August 15. A confirmation email will be sent from NDDOT prior to the event. Parents are highly encouraged to attend DSFL, but it is preferred to keep Alive at 25 as a classroom setting for teens.

