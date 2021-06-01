University of North Dakota launches affordable coding boot camps

Staff Report

Grand Forks -The University of North Dakota (UND) is introducing its partnership with Promineo Tech to offer coding and data engineering boot camps to enhance the technology workforce in North Dakota. By offering these boot camps, UND is bridging the skills gap to meet the growing demand for technologists in the industry. The part-time and flexible schedule provides in-demand tech education for working adults to reskill or upskill and fulfill the demand for skilled tech talent.

"These boot camps are a great complement to our degree programs in computer and data science and allow UND to offer yet another pathway to this rapidly growing industry," says Brian Tande, Dean, UND College of Engineering & Mines.

Software development is noted as the third most in-demand role in North Dakota as of 2019. The boot camp programs prepare students to fill entry-level roles, such as Java Developers, Software Engineers, Back End Developers, Application Developers, Front End Developers, Data Engineers, Python Programmers and Business Intelligence Developers.

“This partnership elevates our offerings available to students seeking curricula that will advance their professional development skills to go into the tech industry,” said Jeff Holm, UND Vice Provost for Online Education and Strategic Planning.

“The partnership fills a gap for UND’s non-credit programming for boot camps,” added Lynette Krenelka, Executive Director of the Teaching Transformation & Development Academy’s Office of Extended Learning.

By enrolling in a coding boot camp, students’ mastery of the content is supported by weekly live lectures with the instructor and one-on-one mentor meetings. Students also can take advantage of the career-guiding services and the responsive online community of classmates, mentors, instructors and industry professionals to build upon their professional network.

“We’re very excited to partner with the University of North Dakota to bring affordable coding and technology boot camp programs to the state,” said Nick Suwyn, President of Promineo Tech. “Everyone should have the opportunity to explore careers in technology if that’s their desire, and these programs will help make that possible.”

Student courses include the 18-week “Front End Software Development” and “Back End Software Development” programs and the 26-week “Data Engineering” program. The intensive courses are career-driven and demand roughly 20 hours a week dedicated to learning and practicing the content, and preparing for fulfilling careers in software development and data engineering.

Enrollment for July, August and September cohorts are currently live.

To learn more about attending or offering a coding boot camp, visit https://www.promineotech.com/und

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

