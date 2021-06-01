Fireman save NDSD Pond

Devils Lake – Students of Devils Lake Public Schools had a rare opportunity to experience what it would be like to put out a fire when fireman in the area held their weekly training on the NDSD campus.

Students were able to try their hand with the fire hoses to spray the trees and fill the pond on the campus.

Sabrina Schmitz, an employee of Devils Lake Public Schools, said the students loved the experience and had the added experience of having a learning opportunity.

“Our students benefited by educating them of community resources, volunteerism, and/or career paths,” Schmitz said. “I loved how the firemen just took in our students with this impromptu learning experience.”

Schmitz said the two public entities coordinating the delivery of public services, supporting each other, was a great example of ND Strong!

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!