Extension Hosting Manure Composting Workshops

North Dakota State University Extension, in conjunction with the University of Minnesota Extension, is hosting two in-person manure composting workshops.

The workshops will be on July 21 at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center in Carrington, N.D., and on Aug. 11 at the UMN West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris, Minn. Workshops will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 4:30 p.m. Central time.

The workshops, sponsored by the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program, will focus on the basics of turning raw manure into compost. Compost producers who make up the producer panel will be available to answer questions throughout the day at each workshop.

Topics for the workshops include:

* Site selection

* Temperature management

* Moisture management

* Turning the compost

* Spreader calibration demonstration

* Sampling demonstration

* Understanding analysis reports

* Economics

* Regulations

* Q and A with expert compost producer panel

This workshop will provide a chance for people who have questions to learn the process of composting. They also will have a hands-on opportunity to practice various management techniques they may need to use when making their own compost in a low-stress environment.

Registration is free but required. Go to https://z.umn.edu/Compost2021 to register. The registration deadline for the North Dakota workshop is July 14. The registration deadline for the Minnesota workshop is Aug. 4.

