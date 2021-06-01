Drought Relief Programs Webinar Set

Ron Haugen

Producers who are experiencing drought-related challenges will have an opportunity to learn more about the programs the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has to offer during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension and the North Dakota FSA are hosting on Monday, June 7, at 11 a.m. Central time.

“Drought presents many tough challenges for farms and ranches,” says Brian Haugen, acting state executive director for the North Dakota FSA. “FSA administers programs that can offer a range of services and programs to help anticipate, survive and recover from drought conditions.”

The webinar will provide information and guidance for producers on the following drought assistance programs:

Conservation Reserve Program emergency haying and grazing

Disaster declarations

Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP)

Emergency loans

Livestock Forage Program (LFP)

Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP)

NDSU livestock forage calculator demonstration

“This a good opportunity for North Dakota ag producers to learn about federal programs that can help them get through the extreme drought conditions many producers are facing,” says Ron Haugen, NDSU Extension farm management specialist. “There are many helpful resources available and this will allow farmers and ranchers an opportunity to find out more.”

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/drought/.

Participants may ask questions during the live webinar. The webinar will be recorded and the recording will be archived at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/drought/livestock/government-programs/government-programs for later viewing. For more information on drought resources, visit the NDSU Drought Resource page (https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/drought) or https://www.farmers.gov, or contact your local FSA county office.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!