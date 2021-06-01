Alzheimer’s Virtual Presentation/Webinar June 9

Devils Lake Journal

Dickinson – The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free virtual presentation titled, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia. This presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from Noon – 1:15 pm (MT). The webinar is free and open to the public; registration is required. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.

Call 1-800-272-3900 to register for the class.

