Alzheimer’s Virtual Presentation/Webinar June 8

Devils Lake Journal

Mandan – The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free virtual presentation titled, Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Middle Stage. This presentation will take place on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 9:00 am – Noon. The webinar is free and open to the public; registration is required. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.

Call: 701-277-9757 or email, nfensom@alz.org to register for the class.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!